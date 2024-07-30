Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Donations are pouring in to a fundraiser for the victims of yesterday’s horrific attack in Southport launched by dance school leaders including babyballet’s founder, Halifax’s Claire O’Connor.

Three children died and five were critically injured in the shocking attack at a Taylor Swift-themed summer holiday dance class for youngsters aged between six and 11.

The class is reported to have been fully-booked, with 25 children attending, and included a dance and yoga workshop plus bracelet making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The harrowing incident has left the whole country reeling, with many looking for a way to help.

Tributes to the victims are left by wellwishers in Southport

The dance schools’ fundraiser is to help the families hit by the tragedy “in whatever way they need”.

More than 200 people have already donated, raising more than £9,000 in less than 24 hours.

Claire O’Connor, founder and CEO of babyballet, has joined with fellow dance company owners Anne-Marie Martin of Diddi Dance, Claire Munday of Tappy Toes, Amanda Frolich of Amanda’s Action Club, Vicci Blakey of Lil Beatz and Melanie Buck of Little Movers to start the fundraiser for the victims’ loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dance is supposed to bring joy, and it's heartbreaking to think of what these children and adults endured during their class,” said Claire.

“The devastation left behind for families and friends is unimaginable. We felt compelled to do something to help and this fundraiser is our way of supporting those affected.”

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/emma039s-friends-and-family?y_link

"The response so far has been overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful for the generosity shown already,” said Claire.

"Every donation, no matter the size, will make a difference.