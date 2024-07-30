Southport attack: Fundraiser for Southport attack victims launched by children's dance school leaders
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three children died and five were critically injured in the shocking attack at a Taylor Swift-themed summer holiday dance class for youngsters aged between six and 11.
The class is reported to have been fully-booked, with 25 children attending, and included a dance and yoga workshop plus bracelet making.
The harrowing incident has left the whole country reeling, with many looking for a way to help.
The dance schools’ fundraiser is to help the families hit by the tragedy “in whatever way they need”.
More than 200 people have already donated, raising more than £9,000 in less than 24 hours.
Claire O’Connor, founder and CEO of babyballet, has joined with fellow dance company owners Anne-Marie Martin of Diddi Dance, Claire Munday of Tappy Toes, Amanda Frolich of Amanda’s Action Club, Vicci Blakey of Lil Beatz and Melanie Buck of Little Movers to start the fundraiser for the victims’ loved ones.
“Dance is supposed to bring joy, and it's heartbreaking to think of what these children and adults endured during their class,” said Claire.
“The devastation left behind for families and friends is unimaginable. We felt compelled to do something to help and this fundraiser is our way of supporting those affected.”
To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/emma039s-friends-and-family?y_link
"The response so far has been overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful for the generosity shown already,” said Claire.
"Every donation, no matter the size, will make a difference.
"We urge everyone to continue sharing the fundraiser and contributing if they can."