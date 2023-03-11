Sowerby Bridge accident: Man rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Calderdale town last night
Police shut the main road through Sowerby Bridge last night after a man was hit by a car.
By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Mar 2023, 2:32pm
The man – in his 30s – was rushed to hospital after the accident on Wharf Street shortly before 8.09pm yesterday (Friday).
Police said his injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The road was closed while emergency services attended and police investigated.
It reopened at around 11.30pm.
Anyone who saw what happened or has information can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.