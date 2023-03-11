The man – in his 30s – was rushed to hospital after the accident on Wharf Street shortly before 8.09pm yesterday (Friday).

Police said his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed while emergency services attended and police investigated.

The road was closed while police investigated

It reopened at around 11.30pm.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad