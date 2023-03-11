News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sowerby Bridge accident: Man rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Calderdale town last night

Police shut the main road through Sowerby Bridge last night after a man was hit by a car.

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Mar 2023, 2:32pm

The man – in his 30s – was rushed to hospital after the accident on Wharf Street shortly before 8.09pm yesterday (Friday).

Police said his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road was closed while emergency services attended and police investigated.

The road was closed while police investigated
The road was closed while police investigated
The road was closed while police investigated
Most Popular

It reopened at around 11.30pm.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
'He could have killed us': Halifax hit and run victim in this shocking video fac...
Sowerby BridgePoliceCalderdaleWest Yorkshire Police