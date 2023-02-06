Josh Highley, aged 20, could not be saved after the accident on Burnley Road near its junction with Tuel Lane in June last year.

An inquest hearing will take place at Bradford Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, March 21 where the results of investigations into Josh’s death will be heard.

The well-known young man, who has an older brother, grew up in Boothtown and Ovenden, and went to Trinity Academy in Holmfield.

Josh Highley, 20

He served for two years with The Yorkshire Regiment, including a tour in Cyprus, and had been working for Micheldever Tyre Service in Elland - a job he was enjoying – when he died.

Daniel Vanloon, one of his closest friends, told the Courier last year: "He had the best of hearts - he always looked out for those who needed it.

"He was the lad trying to liven the crowd up.

"He worked. He made sure if he didn’t have anything, he worked for it but if I didn’t have anything, he’d be the lad to lend you his, if not give you it."

His girlfriend of three-and-a-half years Cody Mcleod said: "He was the loveliest guy and would give you his last penny. He had a heart of gold.

"He was well known and had a lot of friends.

