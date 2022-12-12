Sowerby Bridge charity using power of sport to help improve people's lives

Asylum Seekers Match vs Little Valley CC

The Cricket Asylum Foundation, a charity in Sowerby Bridge, aims to provide opportunities for disadvantaged or vulnerable people to enjoy cricket where funds may otherwise restrict their participation, improve health and wellbeing through cricket, sponsors underprivileged talented players, and improve community cohesion.

One of Foundation’s main goals for last year was re-introducing cricket into central Halifax. In an area which can have financial challenges and has a large South Asian community, the Foundation launched the ‘HX1 Project’ to provide the opportunity for school children to play cricket.

Led by trustee, Mohammed Yousaf, the Foundation held an open day at Kings Cross Rugby Club in April 2022, with over 90 children attending to form two Under 9’s and two Under 11’s teams.

Blackley Cricket Club Donation to the Kit Library

Since then, King Cross Cricket Club’s Under 11’s team have won the Halifax Junior Cricket League Development Cup and there are now plans for a permanent cricket facility in the area to encourage participation within the community.

For the second year running the Foundation received a grant from Calderdale Council ‘Healthy Holidays’ allowing them to run exciting cricket camps and provide free nutritious lunches and snacks in two locations over the Easter, Summer and Christmas holidays.

As well as fun with the kids, they spoke about nutritious meals, developed skills, and saw the bonds of friendship grow over the sessions.

In partnership with the St Augustine’s Centre in Halifax, the Foundation supported the mental and physical wellbeing of locally based Asylum Seekers by hosting cricket sessions to young people and adults from the likes of El Salvador and Afghanistan.

Healthy Holidays

These sessions provide a fun way of integrating newcomers to the UK through the power of cricket and the season’s work culminated in a brilliant local fixture between St Augustine’s Centre’s team of asylum seekers and Little Valley CC.

Charity Chairman Michael Jones said: “This game highlighted exactly what the Foundation and Little Valley CC are about - inclusivity, sharing the love of cricket, making friends and having fun.”

Furthermore, The Foundation is eager to give those with talent, but limited funds, the opportunity to thrive in cricket.

With the help of the mortgage company Manchester Money, the Foundation have the Manchester Money Scholarship Fund and have already given 16 individuals financial support in 2022.

One of the scholars, Adam Hussain, has excelled since working with the Foundation and has been called into the Lancashire Under 13’s squad; a shining example of what the scholarship can do.

In summer 2022, the Foundation set up their Kit Lending Library, which aims to give keen cricketers who have restricted financial support, access to good quality used kit, free of charge, or for a small donation.

It also aids those just wanted to try cricket at a younger age before they buy any equipment. Obviously, this also helps the pursuit of sustainability and recycling.

February 2023 will see the return of the ’24-hour Netathon’, the Foundation’s annual fundraiser which involves cricketers from around Yorkshire raising money for the Foundation by cricket being played for 24 hours without stopping.