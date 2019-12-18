Sowerby Bridge cheese maker pairs up with UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Cate Blanchett

Successful business woman and former refugee Razan Alsous, featured in one of the UNHCR #EverybodyCounts campaign video.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, launched their social media campaign #EverybodyCounts this week. The aim of the campaign is share positive stories of refugees in a bid to educate people on their contributions to society and talents.

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Cate Blanchett with Syrian refugee and business woman Razan Alsous.

Endorsed by the likes of Ben Stiller and Benedict Cumberbatch, the organisation interviewed Sowerby Bridge cheese maker Razan Alsous, who shared her story and experiences.

The mum of three appeared in a video with UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Cate Blanchett, discussing everything from Halloumi to Yorkshire pride.

Ms Alsous runs Yorkshire Dama Cheese, with her husband Raghid, and are famous for their 'Squeaky Cheese'.

"It all started two years ago when the UNHCR visited the cheese factory, they said I'd achieved so much and lots of inspirational comments.

"Meeting Cate Blanchett was amazing, she was really lovely and liked my cheese," said Mrs Alsous.

Ms Blanchett said: “We stand at a pivotal moment in history. UNHCR is urgently calling for increased commitment and support that will help every refugee – and the communities they are living in - to not just survive, but to thrive,”

“Communities themselves stand to benefit by providing opportunities for refugees. Everyone has a role to play in supporting refugees; to access education, employment and safe living conditions. Everyone counts, every voice, every action – however small - can make a difference. We all have a positive part to play. Let’s seize this opportunity.”

"Refugees are normal people, I never thought I would be stuck in a war. I don't like to dwell on the past, I just concentrate on the future.

"Refugees are coming here as doctors, teachers and cheese makers and people shouldn't judge us before they know us," said Mrs Alsous.

Dominique Hyde, UNHCR Director of external relations said: “It is so inspiring to find people from across the globe engaged, enthused and calling for commitments and actions to support refugees and communities hosting them.

“UNHCR works all over the world, day in day out to protect and assist refugees. But we simply cannot do this alone. We need everyone to play their part, to take action for refugees, to speak out, to challenge xenophobia and make their voices heard.”