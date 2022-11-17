Sowerby Bridge couple's Christmas hampers fundraiser returns in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support in Halifax

Paul and Jane Bottomley

The couple have so far raised more than £70,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support in Halifax, helping to provide countless medical and everyday items in support of patients and staff.

Jane was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 before undergoing a major operation and 18 weeks of chemotherapy.

Jane has just passed the 10 year mark since being diagnosed and is currently being monitored for one more year.

Previous fundraising events the couple have undertaken include a three-day coast-to-coast bike ride from Morecambe to Bridlington.

"Donations from the public for all in date and unopened items including food, drink, toiletries and gift sets," said Paul. "These are then split into super hampers.

"Raffle tickets are then sold to all who want to buy them and the week before Christmas the raffle is drawn.

"The lucky winners will be delivered the super hampers before Christmas.

"All funds raised then get donated to Halifax Macmillan or are used to buy equipment and items they require."

Last donations will be taken on Friday, December 16 and the raffle will be drawn around December 18-19.

"The main motivation is to raise awareness and to also give back at the same time when everyone needs it around Christmas,” Paul said.

"For those that win a hamper it's a good way to stock up the cupboards or receive early potential Christmas presents to save money for them.

"The support we've had is amazing on raising donations and it always amazes us how the community come together for it.

"To raise awareness and help our local ward after they gave us the support gives us immense satisfaction and shows us year after year just how fantastic our community is.

"The money raised over the years has bought new equipment from machinery, iPads, wheelchairs, TV's, all the way down to cups, spoons, cushions, books and DVD's for patients.

"There's also been chemo trolleys and other specialist equipment, also a specialist book to aid students and help with training nurses.

"The total raised to last year was £70,000. This year we would really like to do another £1,500 and it would be great to make £72,000."