Sowerby Bridge fundraising couple take their total raised to nearly £70,000

Paul Bottomley (left)

Jane was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 and has undergone a major operation and 18 weeks of chemotherapy.

Previous fundraising events have included a three-day coast-to-coast bike ride from Morecambe to Bridlington.

Paul said: "We have just done out Christmas super hampers and four lucky winners will have a wonderful Christmas.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Christmas hampers