Sowerby Bridge fundraising couple take their total raised to nearly £70,000
Sowerby Bridge couple Paul and Jane Bottomley have taken their fundraising total to nearly £70,000 following their latest Christmas hampers initiative.
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 8:45 am
Updated
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 8:48 am
Jane was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 and has undergone a major operation and 18 weeks of chemotherapy.
Previous fundraising events have included a three-day coast-to-coast bike ride from Morecambe to Bridlington.
Paul said: "We have just done out Christmas super hampers and four lucky winners will have a wonderful Christmas.
"We have just raised £1,044 taking the total just short of £70,000 since starting fundraising for Macmillan."