Sowerby Bridge Sea Scouts win Incident Hike Competition

Rain didn’t dampen spirits as Scouts took part in this year’s Brow Hike Competition.

The challenge is for 16 Scout Teams completing 30km incident hike.

The event saw teams of four journey around Sowerby, Norland, Luddenden and Warley, carrying their own kit and taking on navigational challenges to prove their resilience.

Challenges included creating a map of Great Britain with orange peel and a Great British Spring Clean where points were deducted for dropping litter.

This year’s winning team was the 12th Halifax Sea Scouts ‘F’ Team, second place went to 8th/26th Calder Valley “Food Fighters V2” and 24th St Paul’s “The Mile Mavericks” were third.

Daisy from 12th Halifax Sea Scouts ‘F’ Team won the ‘Best Team Leader’ title and Ruby from 12th Halifax Sea Scouts ‘P’ Team received the Norman Lane “Endeavour” trophy.

Scout volunteer Rachel Dawson said: “The Brow Hike isn’t just a walk—it’s a journey that stays with young people for a lifetime. In a world where screens and social media dominate, this experience pulls them outdoors, challenging them to push their limits, connect with others, and build lasting memories.

"Those who completed the hike decades ago still reminisce about the impact it had on their confidence, resilience, and friendships.

"The Brow Hike inspires young people to discover strength within themselves—something they’ll carry with them long after the hike ends. Hopefully.”

Anyone who loves getting outdoors doing adventurous activities, or would like to support young people in Calderdale develop skills can contact Pennine Calder Scouts at [email protected]