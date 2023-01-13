Speaking during his weekly Facebook Q and A, Craig Whittaker agreed with a constituent who said Prince Harry was a “shame to the institution he is supposed to represent”.

“I’m sure his grandmother would be turning in her grave,” he said.

"We have a freedom of speech and he is allowed to say and do whatever he wants.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

"He’s chosen to do it for quite an incredible amount of money so you do have to ask the reasons why he is doing it but yes, it is incredibly divisive and just plain stupid in my view.

"The guy is an incredibly privileged brat – my view, not the view of the Government’s, of course – and if he thinks it’s hard and he’s been treated hard then he should try living in the every day like most people do.”

Prince Harry's autobiography has been the fastest selling non-fiction book in history.

The book includes a host of stories about tensions within the Royal Family.

He says he begged his father not to marry Camilla and there are many signs of a fraught relationship with his brother, Prince William.

He also reveals he had taken drugs and describes losing his virginity to an older woman in a field behind a pub.

And he says he killed 25 Taliban fighters while in the Army in Afghanistan

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have not responded to the claims.