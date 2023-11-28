A special Christmas dinner will be hosted on Christmas Day in Todmorden for care home residents and anyone who wants some company.

Last year's event

The event is being organised by The Golden Lion pub in partnership with Todmorden’s Unitarian Church, which will be decked out with festive decorations for the meal from 12pm to 3pm.

After that, The Golden Lion will host a Thai food buffet, snacks, entertainment and music from 1990s DJ and producer Neil Barnes.

He said: “I wanted to help those having a hard Christmas, I chose 500 of my records, some have never been played, others are early Hard Hand releases, and the first ever leftfield remix, some are in mint condition and signed by myself.”

Matthanee Nilavongse, known as Gig, landlady of the Golden Lion, will be auctioning off the records on The Golden Lion’s social media every day from December 1 to 20, starting at 10am until 6pm.

Anyone can bid on the auction by posting an amount on the thread, and the highest bidder wins that day’s record box, with the vinyl shipped out the following day.

All monies raised from the auction will be invested towards the kindness Christmas dinner, and any funds remaining will be donated directly to Todmorden and Cornholme

Food Banks, aiming to help over 100 families in the valley.

Organisers of the Christmas dinner are also asking for volunteers to help on the day.