Special commemorations to take place in Halifax to mark VJ Day

Special events and commemorations will take place in Halifax to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day (Victory over Japan Day) on Friday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst VE Day (Victory in Europe) marked the end of the war in Europe in May 1945, many thousands of Armed Forces personnel were still involved in fighting in the Far East. VJ Day marks the anniversary of Japan announcing its surrender to the Allied forces, which took place on 15 August 1945, and the end of World War II.

Calderdale Council is marking the anniversary, with local events to remember and show gratitude to those who served, and to celebrate and welcome peace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bankfield Museum in Halifax is hosting a celebration event for the whole family on Saturday, both in the museum and the surrounding Akroyd Park. This will feature displays of military vehicles and equipment from the period and demonstrations by historical re-enactors. There will also be 1940s singers and swing dancing workshops, as well as stalls, food, entertainment and 1940s costume.

Bankfield Museum, Ackroyd Park, Boothtown, Halifax

Visitors to the museum can explore its rich and diverse collections telling the story of Halifax and Calderdale. It also houses the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment Museum which tells the story of the local Regiment from its formation in 1702 until amalgamation into the Royal Yorkshire Regiment in 2006.

The regiment was heavily involved in the fighting in the Far East in World War II, with battalions from the regiment fighting in Burma (now Myanmar), including at the Battle of Sittang Bridge in 1942, where British forces suffered many losses. They continued to be involved in Burmese operations and in 1944 the regiment was part of British special forces unit, the Chindits, operating behind Japanese lines to disrupt communications and pave the way for the reconquest of Burma.

Many local people would have been involved in the Regiment’s operations and a special flag raising ceremony and two-minute-silence will be held at Halifax Town Hall on Friday 15 August at midday, recognising the contributions of all those who were involved in the conflict in the Far East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The VJ Day flag will fly both inside and outside the Town Hall and on the evening of Friday 15 August, Wainhouse Tower will join buildings across the country which are lighting up in honour of VJ Day.

The Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Steven Leigh, said: “VJ Day marks 80 years since the devastating conflict, World War II, finally ended. Whilst celebrations were taking place in May 1945 for VE Day and the end of the war in Europe, many members of the British armed forces were still fighting in the Far East, enduring intense fighting in horrendous conditions in what is sometimes known as the ‘forgotten war’.

“We’re paying tribute to all those who fought in the conflict, many of whom would have been from the Calderdale area, serving in the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment. As part of the flag raising ceremony and two-minute-silence at the Town Hall, we’ll remember all those who died and honour the prisoners of war who suffered unimaginable hardships.

“The following day, events at Bankfield Museum will be more celebratory, with a 1940s-themed family fun day, featuring entertainment, stalls and historical reenactments. The Museum will also be open as usual, and visitors can find out more about the local contributions during World War II, including operations in the Far East.”