Special fundraiser to take place in Todmorden for Turkey and Syria earthquake victims

Preparing for Saturday's fundraiser

It is thought more than 37,000 people have died from the earthquakes, with nearly 90,000 injured and more than a million displaced.

There will be an event at the former Co-operative building in the town from 10am to 4pm this Saturday, before another event from 1pm to 1am at the Golden Lion pub.

Owner of the Golden Lion pub in Todmorden, Matthanee Nilavongse, better known to regulars as Gig, said: "Everyone from near and far has donated their stuff for this cause, and I got a phone call from the DJ Andy Votel to donate his DJs set and some guests.

A poster for the event

“From 7pm until 1am all the door money and 10 per cent from the bar takings will go to this cause too.

"Lots of famous DJs who play at the Lion keep contacting to donate their stuff.

“Despite English people being worried about their own finances, when it come to kindness, it shows that people in Todmorden are strong together.”