Special Halifax service remembers members of the Duke of Welligton's Regiment

Following a welcome from the President of the Association, Brigadier Andrew Meek CBE, the service began with Regimental Standards being marched in under the command of Capt (Ret’d) John Hogg followed by a group of Korean War veterans who were accompanied by Mr Philip Kim representing the South Korean Embassy.
The service was led by the Rev Canon Hilary Barber who gave a moving address in which he reflected on the passing of comrades.
He also reflected on the service and sacrifice of those servicemen and women of the Korean War generation, a war now largely forgotten.
Major David Harrap then read the names of all those members of the Association who had died over the past 18 months.
The event concluded with the National Anthem and then the Elland Silver Youth Band expertly played the Regimental March of The Duke of Wellington’s Regiment,