Memorial service for Dukes who died during Covid. Halifax Minster.

Special Halifax service remembers members of the Duke of Welligton's Regiment

A special service was held as the Regimental Association of The Duke of Wellington’s Regiment remembered those members of the association who had sadly passed away during the COVID pandemic and at whose funerals the Association were unable to attend.

By Ian Hirst
Monday, 11th October 2021, 3:19 pm

Following a welcome from the President of the Association, Brigadier Andrew Meek CBE, the service began with Regimental Standards being marched in under the command of Capt (Ret’d) John Hogg followed by a group of Korean War veterans who were accompanied by Mr Philip Kim representing the South Korean Embassy.

1.

The service was led by the Rev Canon Hilary Barber who gave a moving address in which he reflected on the passing of comrades.

Photo Sales

2.

He also reflected on the service and sacrifice of those servicemen and women of the Korean War generation, a war now largely forgotten.

Photo Sales

3.

Major David Harrap then read the names of all those members of the Association who had died over the past 18 months.

Photo Sales

4.

The event concluded with the National Anthem and then the Elland Silver Youth Band expertly played the Regimental March of The Duke of Wellington’s Regiment,

Photo Sales
Halifax
Next Page
Page 1 of 3