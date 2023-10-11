The Bishop of Huddersfield, Smitha Prasadam, led a service of Holy Communion with thanksgiving for the 190th anniversary of the dedication of Hebden Bridge Parish Church.

From the left: Hebden Royd Town Mayor's consort, Mr Eddie Hayes, Hebden Royd Town Mayor, Cllr Bernice Hayes, Deputy-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire's wife, Michelle Dargan-Cole, Mayor of Calderdale Cllr Ashley Evans, The Right Reverend Smitha Prasadam, Bishop of Huddersfield, Mayoress of Calderdale Rosie Tatchell, Deputy-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Tim Cole

A buffet followed the service, giving people an opportunity to share stories, see old friends and meet new ones.

The history of the church and Hebden Royd C of E School, including a school history for children, will be on display throughout October, whenever the church is open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monday to Friday from 2.30pm to 3.30pm are the best times to visit as the church is always open for food share at these times.