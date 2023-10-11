Special service marks 190th anniversary of Hebden Bridge Parish Church
The Bishop of Huddersfield, Smitha Prasadam, led a service of Holy Communion with thanksgiving for the 190th anniversary of the dedication of Hebden Bridge Parish Church.
A buffet followed the service, giving people an opportunity to share stories, see old friends and meet new ones.
The history of the church and Hebden Royd C of E School, including a school history for children, will be on display throughout October, whenever the church is open.
Monday to Friday from 2.30pm to 3.30pm are the best times to visit as the church is always open for food share at these times.
Other times can be found on the church’s website www.stjameshebdenbridge.com.