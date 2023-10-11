News you can trust since 1853
Special service marks 190th anniversary of Hebden Bridge Parish Church

The Bishop of Huddersfield, Smitha Prasadam, led a service of Holy Communion with thanksgiving for the 190th anniversary of the dedication of Hebden Bridge Parish Church.
By Tom Scargill
Published 11th Oct 2023, 19:00 BST
From the left: Hebden Royd Town Mayor's consort, Mr Eddie Hayes, Hebden Royd Town Mayor, Cllr Bernice Hayes, Deputy-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire's wife, Michelle Dargan-Cole, Mayor of Calderdale Cllr Ashley Evans, The Right Reverend Smitha Prasadam, Bishop of Huddersfield, Mayoress of Calderdale Rosie Tatchell, Deputy-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Tim ColeFrom the left: Hebden Royd Town Mayor's consort, Mr Eddie Hayes, Hebden Royd Town Mayor, Cllr Bernice Hayes, Deputy-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire's wife, Michelle Dargan-Cole, Mayor of Calderdale Cllr Ashley Evans, The Right Reverend Smitha Prasadam, Bishop of Huddersfield, Mayoress of Calderdale Rosie Tatchell, Deputy-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Tim Cole
A buffet followed the service, giving people an opportunity to share stories, see old friends and meet new ones.

The history of the church and Hebden Royd C of E School, including a school history for children, will be on display throughout October, whenever the church is open.

Monday to Friday from 2.30pm to 3.30pm are the best times to visit as the church is always open for food share at these times.

Other times can be found on the church’s website www.stjameshebdenbridge.com.

