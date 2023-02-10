Special tree planting ceremony takes place at Overgate Hospice
A planting ceremony was held to celebrate a prestigious tree gifted by the West Yorkshire Lieutenancy toOvergate Hospice.
Overgate Hospice was awarded the tree by Ed Anderson, Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire. The tree was part of a huge sculpture made up of 350 British native trees erected outside Buckingham Palace, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, where over a million trees have been planted across the United Kingdom.
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee tree sculpture, called the Canopy of Trees, is a giant tree made up of smaller trees was made up of 350 saplings in aluminium pots “sprouting” from timber-plank branches.
It reflects the planting of more than a million Jubilee trees as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative to mark 70 years of her reign.
Following the Jubilee weekend, the trees in their pots were donated to selected community groups and individuals to celebrate their work and inspire the next generation of tree planters.
Deputy Lieutenant, Virginia Lloyd, who represented the Lieutenancy for the planting ceremony in the gardens at Overgate Hospice, said: “Overgate Hospice is a most worthy recipient for one of the unique and prestigious Tree of Trees. I look forward to seeing the tree grow alongside the unwavering care and support given at this truly exceptional Hospice.”
CEO of Overgate Hospice, Alison Harwood said “I’d like to thank Ed Anderson, Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire and Virginia Lloyd, Duty Lieutenant of West Yorkshire. The garden is a vital part of the Hospice for patients and families to enjoy the peaceful environment. This special tree will be a comfort, as well as a point of interest and pride.”