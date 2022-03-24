Spoiler alert: Here's how Brighouse's Harpreet Kaur did in tonight's final of The Apprentice

The 30-year-old, whose parents Jas and Pete run Waring Green Stores on Garden Road, was chosen by Lord Alan Sugar to become his new business partner.

It means Harpreet will receive his backing and a £250,000 investment in her dessert business.

Lord Sugar told Harpreet on the BBC show The Apprentice: You're Hired she was been given a huge opportunity.

Harpreet Kaur from Brighouse in her mum and dad's shop, Waring Green Stores

"All you've got to do is concentrate on what you're good at doing," he said.

Harpreet told the Courier last week she has had a huge amount of support from people in Calderdale and beyond since starting on the BBC show.

"I want to say thank you to the local community," she said.

"People in Brighouse, Huddersfield and the whole of West Yorkshire have been sending me so many positive messages.

Harpreet with her parents, Jas and Pete

"The support has been unreal."

Harpreet wants to expand Barni’s Desserts and turn it into a leading UK brand.

She already has two dessert parlours - on Hillhouse Lane in Huddersfield and White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds - as well as an online service that delivers nationwide. The business currently has more than 8,000 followers on Instagram.