From Illingworth St Mary’s CC Towards the International Arena has been supported by Calderdale Council’s North Halifax Partnership, enabling the history of members of the Illingworth community to be recorded for posterity.

The small amateur club has a remarkably rich history which has been recorded with unseen photographs.

The book traces the careers of its four international cricketers: Tom Emmet, who played in the first ever Australia v England Test match in 1877, Gerald Smithson, who at the dispatch box in the House of Commons debate, was initially refused leave from being a Bevin Boy to play for England in the West Indies in 1948, Australian Stewart Law also was their overseas player in 1990 and more recently England’s opening batsmen Alex Lees.

Author Dorian Brooksby

Beyond cricket, the player list and subsequent detailed research over almost two years has identified an incredible list of members in other sports, all of which has been backed by statistical, pictorial or sources of evidence, including personal interviews.

A good number of members have been involved in professional football, the latest being former FC Halifax Town youth team player Carl Rushworth, who was the reserve goalkeeper with England Under 21s during Euro U21s Championship 2023 victory. A member of Brighton & Hove Albion, he is presently the goalkeeper for Swansea City.

Proceeds of the book sales will go to supporting the Illingworth St Mary’s CC’s development plan maintenance and improvement projects.