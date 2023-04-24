News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
6 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
6 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
7 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
9 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
9 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Sports club in Calderdale appeals for help to fund desperately needed improvements to their facilities

Illingworth Sports Club is appealing for donations to fund improvements to their facilities.

By Tom Scargill
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST
The litter pick at Illingworth Sports ClubThe litter pick at Illingworth Sports Club
The litter pick at Illingworth Sports Club

The club, based on Keighley Road, is home to Crossley Juniors AFC and Illingworth ARLFC and is in desperate need of a revamp.

Members of the club want to redecorate as well as fix a leaky roof and renovate the toilets and changing rooms among several improvements that have been identified.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A litter pick took place at Illingworth Sports Club over the weekend in advance of the hoped-for improvement works.

Sam Bennett, from the club, said: "As a club we are reaching out to the local community for donations and help, including time and resources.

Most Popular

"If you can’t donate funds, can you donate your trade?

"We need electricians, plumbers, plasterers, roofers, decorators, general cleaners, re-covering of chairs, joiners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Illingworth Sports Club is family orientated and so much passion goes in to the sports played here.

"Crossley Juniors' under 12's have done an amazing job, collecting over five bin bags of rubbish from a small area outside the club in just under an hour.

"The team is excited and looking forward to the revamp in order for them to use the club and facilities to its maximum.

"We are hoping to arrange a full weekend to complete the improvements and would appreciate any help and support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This date will be confirmed in the near future.

"Let's give this club and teams what they deserve!"

For further information you can contact via [email protected] donate, visit https://gofund.me/80f177c4.

Related topics:Calderdale