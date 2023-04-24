Sports club in Calderdale appeals for help to fund desperately needed improvements to their facilities

The litter pick at Illingworth Sports Club

The club, based on Keighley Road, is home to Crossley Juniors AFC and Illingworth ARLFC and is in desperate need of a revamp.

Members of the club want to redecorate as well as fix a leaky roof and renovate the toilets and changing rooms among several improvements that have been identified.

A litter pick took place at Illingworth Sports Club over the weekend in advance of the hoped-for improvement works.

Sam Bennett, from the club, said: "As a club we are reaching out to the local community for donations and help, including time and resources.

"If you can’t donate funds, can you donate your trade?

"We need electricians, plumbers, plasterers, roofers, decorators, general cleaners, re-covering of chairs, joiners.

"Illingworth Sports Club is family orientated and so much passion goes in to the sports played here.

"Crossley Juniors' under 12's have done an amazing job, collecting over five bin bags of rubbish from a small area outside the club in just under an hour.

"The team is excited and looking forward to the revamp in order for them to use the club and facilities to its maximum.

"We are hoping to arrange a full weekend to complete the improvements and would appreciate any help and support.

"This date will be confirmed in the near future.

"Let's give this club and teams what they deserve!"