Square Chapel Arts Centre reopens with new season film, comedy, music and theatre

Directors Jonny Davenport, Michelle Mayor, Becky Davenport and David Jenkins - Photo credit Ant Robling

After going into administration in March 2020, Square Chapel Arts Centre reopened on September 3 thanks to its new owners Arts at the Mill CIC.

The new Square Chapel team said they are taking a cautious approach to safely reopen all facilities for the community to continue to enjoy.

Jonny Davenport, Artistic Director at Arts at the Mill CIC and Square Chapel said: “Our team have put their heart and soul into preparing Square Chapel for re-opening. It’s been a really tough process in trying times, but we are delighted to be unlocking our doors and welcoming audiences and artists in this incredible space.

"Now, more than ever, we are determined to provide the best possible programme to give everyone a lift with first class arts and culture. We hope to see you all soon!”

The venue will be using a phased reopening model this autumn. This means the bar will only be open an hour before show door times and will remain open for the duration of the show too.

Those with tickets and without are welcome to use the bar during these times.

The café is set to reopen mid to late October in stage 2 of the reopening plans.

Tickets for the season are now available on their website and can also be booked by phone through their new ticket provider Quay Tickets.

The Square Chapel Team will be taking regular lateral flow tests and encourage all visitors to also take a test before visiting.

They hope that the phased reopening will help support their future in keeping the venue open and customers and teams safe.