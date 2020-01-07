Square Chapel on the lookout for new volunteers

People with a passion for performing arts are being invited to volunteer at Square Chapel in Halifax.

Since its inception over 30 years ago, volunteers have always played a vital role in the work of Square Chapel Arts Centre and they currently have a large team of volunteers who support the work of the organisation in a variety of different ways.

As a registered charity, Square Chapel would not be able to deliver such a diverse range of cultural events if it were not for the support and enthusiasm of their volunteers.

In early 2020 they will be recruiting a small number of new volunteers. If you would like to join the 70-strong team of volunteers at Square Chapel, all they ask is that you share their passion for performing arts and that you would enjoy sharing that enthusiasm with their audiences too.

Their programme of events tries to reflect the multi-cultural community that they serve. They are committed to inclusivity and encourage participation from all, irrespective of their ethnicity or identity.

They would particularly welcome volunteer applications from people with disabilities as well as those in the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) community.

Volunteer roles at Square Chapel include ushering at live events and films, welcoming visitors to the building, helping out in the café, producing The Halifax Arts Podcast and working alongside paid staff at the box office and on the bar. Many volunteers take on one specific role although many others volunteer in more than one area of the organisation. It all depends on the individual and the skills that they can offer.

If you would like to be considered for a role as a volunteer, please email volunteer coordinato, Andrew Sykes at andrew@squarechapel.co.uk and include the following details in your message:

- Your name

- Your email address

- A contact telephone number &

- A paragraph of not more than 200 words explaining why you think you would make an excellent Square Chapel volunteer. If you are interested in a specific role (on the box office for example), please give details of skills and

experience that you think would make you a good candidate for that role.

The deadline for applications is midday on Friday, January 31.

A shortlist of applicants will be drawn up and those people will be invited to Square Chapel in early February for an informal group chat about volunteering. If, after attending this meeting, both parties are happy for you to progress with your application to join the team of volunteers, they will ask you to attend two ‘training’ shifts. Once these shifts have been completed successfully to the satisfaction of both parties, they will invite you to become a Square Chapel volunteer.