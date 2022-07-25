Squatters take over former Hebden Bridge greengrocers

What was William Holt Greengrocers, at 6 Bridge Gate, has been opened up by a group who claim to have started an "autonomous community squat".

According to their Facebook page, they are offering a library, tea, coffee and vegan cake.

They are thought to have arrived on Saturday and have made banners saying "Squat the World" and "No Air B&Bs on a Dead Planet".

The shop on Bridge Gate in Halifax town centre

They are inviting people to a "Disinfo Folk Session" tomorrow at 6.30pm, posting: "Bring your instruments, bring your pals, bring your best tunes, and join us for our first open mic folk jam at your newest autonomous community squat!

"Let's bring folk back to the people."

The building is owned by Royds Catering Services.

A spokesperson for the firm said they were informed about the trespassers this morning and would be contacting the police to find out if they could be removed.

He said the firm also own what used to be The Pennine Wine and Cheese Co, at 8 Bridge Gate - next door to the old greengrocers.

The firm is keen to move ahead with merging the two spaces but have been delayed by the long process of gaining planning permission.