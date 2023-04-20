Patrick McCallion, who grew up in Halifax but now lives in the Netherlands, raised more than £1,000 for a charity in his home town by taking part in the Rotterdam Marathon.

He completed the mammoth challenge in four hours and 52 minutes, with his sponsorship money going to St Augustine’s Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on Hanson Lane, the charity specialises in supporting people forced to flee their homes through no fault of their own.

Patrick raised more than £1,000 for the Halifax refugee charity

Patrick, who sings in band New Nostalgia and works for a music company, said the marathon – his first – was “incredibly difficult” but he is overjoyed to have completed it.

"The atmosphere was fantastic and it's something I'll look back on for the rest of my life,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've managed to raise over £1,000 for St Augustine's and I could not be happier!

"When I decided to run the marathon, I was very keen to do something for a local charity, and I liked the thought of keeping that link to my home.

Patrick McCallion taking part in the Rotterdam Marathon

"I just really liked the ethos of what St Augustine's is doing. And the inclusivity of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It just seemed like exactly the sort of organisation I'd like to support. You can see the impact directly.”

There is more fundraising taking place for St Augustine Centre this weekend, with five members taking on a sponsored walk all the way from Hebden Bridge to Manchester on Saturday.

They include a volunteer from the centre’s free shop – which offers clothes, shoes and bedding – and two friends she has met through the shop who also volunteer there and are seeking asylum.

Patrick with his family at a previous event

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rose Wheeler, who started volunteering at St Augustine's last year, said: “My partner Steve and I walked the 26 miles along Rochdale Canal to Hebden Bridge from Manchester two years ago and decided to do it again.

"Last time we raised nearly £700 for St Augustine’s – so far this year we’re up to about £600.

"This year we’re thrilled that five St Augustine’s centre members - refugees or people seeking asylum - will be walking with us.

"We’ll make a great team!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad