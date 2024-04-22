The St George's Day parade in BrighouseThe St George's Day parade in Brighouse
St George's Day: Hundreds of Beavers, Brownies, Cubs, Scouts and more flock for St George's Day parade in Calderdale town

The streets of Brighouse were full of pride as hundreds young people took part in a parade to celebrate St George’s Day.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 17:02 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 17:03 BST

Young members and leaders scouting groups from Squirrels, Rainbows, Beavers, Brownies to Cubs, Scouts and Explorers participated in the event yesterday.

They came from across Brighouse, including Bailiff Bridge, Rastrick, Southowram, Hove Edge and Clifton and more.

People lined the streets to support the event and watch.

