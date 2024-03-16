St Patrick's Day parade from Halifax Irish Centre.St Patrick's Day parade from Halifax Irish Centre.
St Patrick's Day: Brilliant photos of Halifax celebrating St Patrick's Day over the years as pubs brace themselves for busy weekend

People all over Calderdale will be celebrating St Patrick’s Day this weekend.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 16:49 GMT

Pubs across the borough are bracing themselves for a busy couple of days, with many holding Irish-themed festivities.

Halifax Irish Centre, on West Parade, will be open from 2.30pm today and 12.30pm on Sunday.

Here we look back at some of the photos taken by Courier photographers of St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Halifax over the years.

St Patrick's Day parade through Halifax town centre

St Patrick's Day parade through Halifax town centre Photo: Jim Fitton

St Patrick's Day parade through the streets of Halifax

St Patrick's Day parade through the streets of Halifax Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

St Patrick's Day parade through Halifax town centre.

St Patrick's Day parade through Halifax town centre. Photo: Jim Fitton

St Patrick's Day Parade, Halifax.

St Patrick's Day Parade, Halifax. Photo: Jim Fitton

