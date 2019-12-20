Staff at YES Energy Solutions lend a hand at Halifax’s foodbank

Halifax’s Food and Support Drop-In gained more volunteers in the run up to Christmas from local energy firm YES Energy Solutions.

Staff from the Greetland based Community Interest Company have been helping out at the foodbank throughout December to create food parcels that are given out on Saturday mornings.

Read: 27 festive pictures of nativities from primary schools across Calderdale

The company also pulled together to donate food such as tinned vegetables, beans and soup to the support group each week.

The assistance from YES Energy Solutions, is part of the company’s pledge to help the local communities in which they work.

Hazel Murgatroyd, who oversees the work by volunteers, explained: “We get busy at this time of year, and we need volunteers to help us sort through all the donations of food we get in the run up to Christmas.”

Read: 39 photos that will take you back to a night out in Halifax in 2002

“We are very thankful that staff from YES Energy Solutions have come down to help us this month.”

Emma Blackburn, employee at YES Energy Solutions said: “It’s great to be able to do our bit for people less fortunate than us, especially at this time of year.”

“It was inspiring to meet the volunteers that help every week to keep the food bank running, and to see the generosity of people, I’m glad I was able to be part of it.”

The Food and Support Drop-In at New Ebeneezer Church in Halifax are asking for donations to be dropped off on Thursday mornings.

Read: These Christmas services are taking place at Halifax Minster - including one with a very special guest