Staff from Hallmark Cards in Brighouse to play in charity football match for Andy's Man Club
Staff from Hallmark Cards in Brighouse are taking part in a charity football match to raise funds for Andy’s Man Club.
By Tom Scargill
Published 27th Apr 2023, 08:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 08:39 BST
Brighouse staff from the company will take on staff from their Bradford branch in the game at Bradford Park Avenue’s Horsfall Stadium on Sunday, May 21 at 2pm.
The suggested entrance fee is £5, with all gate receipts going to Andy’s Man Club, which was was set-up in Halifax in 2016 and has since spread throughout the country with the mission to help men’s mental health.