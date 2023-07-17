Staff from Parfetts in Halifax raise thousands for Andy's Man Club
Staff from Parfetts in Halifax have raised £6,000 by walking the Three Peaks in aid of Andy’s Man Club.
By Tom Scargill
Published 17th Jul 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read
The walk took place on Saturday, June 3, with everyone meeting at Parfetts to set off at 5.30am.
Vicky Ascough, from Parfetts, said: “The atmosphere and staff morale from start to finish was amazing, as were the views.
"We were lucky enough to raise £6,000 through staff, customers, friends and family, which has now been donated.”