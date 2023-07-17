News you can trust since 1853
Staff from Parfetts in Halifax raise thousands for Andy's Man Club

Staff from Parfetts in Halifax have raised £6,000 by walking the Three Peaks in aid of Andy’s Man Club.
By Tom Scargill
Published 17th Jul 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read
Staff from Parfetts have raised thousands of pounds for Andy's Man ClubStaff from Parfetts have raised thousands of pounds for Andy's Man Club
The walk took place on Saturday, June 3, with everyone meeting at Parfetts to set off at 5.30am.

Vicky Ascough, from Parfetts, said: “The atmosphere and staff morale from start to finish was amazing, as were the views.

"We were lucky enough to raise £6,000 through staff, customers, friends and family, which has now been donated.”

