Stage is set for Hebden Bridge Brass Band's first concert in 18 months
Hebden Bridge Brass Band will perform their first concert in 18 months on Sunday, November 14 at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Mytholmroyd at 7pm.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 1:16 pm
The band are delighted to be performing again in public and are looking forward to the event.
The band are currently Blackburn and Darwin March champions and National Brass Band champions (second section) and both trophies will be on display at the concert, for which entry is free.