The stage times for tonight's Embrace gig at the Piece Hall in Halifax have been announced.

Hope and Social will take to the stage at 5.30pm followed by Sleeper at 6.30pm and Reverend at the Makers at 7.45pm.

Headliners Embrace are expected to perform from 9pm.

The Piece Hall will shut at 1pm today to prepare for the concert.

Gates for the gig open at 5pm.