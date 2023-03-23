News you can trust since 1853
Stolen motorbike reunited with its owner after being discovered hidden behind a wall in Brighouse

The owner of a motorbike has been reunited with the vehicle after it was discovered hidden behind a wall in Brighouse.

By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 14:58 GMT

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team found the bike hidden behind a wall after a quick search, but enquiries regarding the owner proved fruitless so police recovered it, not knowing if it had been stolen.

Further enquiries then resulted in the owner being traced and reunited with his bike, having not realised it had even been stolen.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
