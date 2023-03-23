Stolen motorbike reunited with its owner after being discovered hidden behind a wall in Brighouse
The owner of a motorbike has been reunited with the vehicle after it was discovered hidden behind a wall in Brighouse.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team found the bike hidden behind a wall after a quick search, but enquiries regarding the owner proved fruitless so police recovered it, not knowing if it had been stolen.
Further enquiries then resulted in the owner being traced and reunited with his bike, having not realised it had even been stolen.