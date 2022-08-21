News you can trust since 1853
Street collection in Halifax raises funds for the RNLI

Fundraising for the RNLI in Halifax raised more than £1000.

By Abigail Kellett
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 10:00 am

The street collection raised £576.27 and the souvenir stall took £450.70.

Organiser Christine Stearn on behalf of the Halifax Fundraising Branch of the RNLI, said: “We are thrilled by the amount raised which will make a significant contribution towards the work of the RNLI. We would also like to thank Calderdale Council for granting a street licence, the Woolshops for permitting us to have a souvenir stall and all those who came to help on the day.”

Woolshops, Halifax
