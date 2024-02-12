Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emily Layden-Fritz, 19, will be on stage at the Victoria Theatre on Thursday, February 15, with Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice as part of his “Let Me Entertain You” nationwide tour.

Emily will be going back to her dancing roots as she gave her first performance on the Victoria Theatre stage on a Baby Ballet catwalk, aged just two years old.

Since then, she has danced her way from Baby Ballet in Halifax, through Whiteley’s Dance Academy, via Dorothy Steven’s Ballet and Theatre School, onto Elmhurst Ballet, the Northern Ballet School and Renaissance Arts Conservatoire in Leeds.

She has never stopped dancing, and is preparing to make her West End debut at the London Palladium on Sunday, April 21, in what is set to be a memorable year for the talented teenager.

“Dance is more than a passion, it is my heart, body and soul. It is my life,” she said.

“Every day brings a chance for you to draw in a breath, kick off your shoes and dance.

"Believe and you can achieve, because dancers don’t need wings to fly.”

Giovanni Pernice brings his live tour to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on February 15. Photo: Ray Burmiston/BBC

A dancer on the smash hit BBC show since 2015, Giovanni is one of the most successful professionals in the show’s history. He was crowned champion in 2021 alongside his dance partner, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Giovanni will be joined by a world class cast of professional dancers and West End performers, including fellow Strictly professional Lauren Oakley.