The Stroke Association were at The Shay on New Year’s Day for FC Halifax Town’s game against Altrincham, raising awareness of stroke and highlighting risk factors.

The initiative was designed to raise crucial awareness of stroke highlighting prevention with the aim of reducing strokes within Calderdale. Stroke is a medical emergency. It can happen to anyone, of any age, at any time. The impact can be devastating.

There are over 100’000 strokes in the UK every year due to risk factors such as poor diet and nutrition, alcohol use, smoking, and inactivity. Statistics show almost two thirds of people who have had a stroke are left with a long-term disability, this could include physical disability, loss of cognitive and communication skills as well as depression and other mental health problems.

The Stroke Association is a charity dedicated to help those who have suffered strokes supporting life after stroke. There is vast support available including Information, advice and guidance, peer support and groups, helpline, and online support.

FC Halifax Town warming up in their shirts promoting the Stroke Association

They also have a fantastic team of Coordinators and volunteers in Calderdale providing crucial support on a daily basis working with patients in hospital to supporting recovery at home.

Shamsul Arafen, stroke co-ordinator, who is also part of the audio team on match days at the Shay, explained: “Strokes can happen to anyone so it’s extremely important to take on board our message. High blood pressure is one of the main risk factors so it’s vital we all try and reduce our risks just by being healthier and a little more active.”