Stunning show all set to gallop into The Piece Hall in Halifax

A troop of 12 white inflatable horses, each 3.5 metres-high, will canter through The Piece Hall courtyard on Friday and Saturday for a magical and luminous performance.

FierS a Cheval, created by international artists Compagnie Des Quidams, will be making its North of England debut, featuring a team of 20 experienced puppeteers creating a dreamlike ensemble, accompanied by an original score.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “When I first saw pictures of this show a few years ago, I was blown away.

“It’s taken a couple of years for us to bring this beautiful show here and for us, it’s a nod to the Victorian era of the building when it was used for amazing and spectacular events.

“This summer has been packed with outstanding occasions and now, bringing an internationally renowned company like Compagnie Des Quidams to Halifax, we are really confirming The Piece Hall as a world class stage.

“Our Grade I Listed colonnades and striking piazza are perfect for these high calibre, memorable events that all the family can enjoy.”

Tickets are from £14.50 for adults and £8 for children, with family tickets for two adults and two children available from £40. For more information and to buy tickets visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk/events/fiers-a-cheval.