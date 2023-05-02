Success for Halifax Rotary's first choir competition held at Halifax Minster

Almost 300 children from primary and secondary schools across Calderdale came to sing in Halifax Minster.

The competition was organised and sponsored jointly by Calderdale Music Trust and the Rotary Club of Halifax.

The adjudicator was Sean Ruane, a professional operatic tenor who has sung in Opera houses across Europe, Australia and New Zealand and also at many national sporting events.

Singers from Greetland Academy receive their trophy

After a close competition it was announced that the Primary section winners were the choir representing Greetland Academy and the Secondary section choir represented North Halifax Grammar School.

All participating choirs received a certificate, and the winning schools received trophies presented by Deputy Mayor, Coun. Stephanie Clarke.

It is hoped that the competition will become an annual event.

Anyone who would like to find out more can contact [email protected] or [email protected]