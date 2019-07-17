Summer of fun at Halifax's Piece Hall includes massive birthday and Yorkshire Day celebrations

The Piece Hall looks set to be the place to be this summer, with a catalogue of exciting events planned at the historic building.

The fun kicks off this weekend with the free Wellbeing and Community Festival from 10am until 6pm on Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sunday.

Visitors will be able to try their hand at a host of different sports, enjoy food pop-ups and music, and learn more about the area’s support services.

From July 26 to July 28, Chow Down Food and Drink Festival returns, boasting a stellar line-up of award-winning traders.

Then on Thursday, August 1, between 10am and 4pm, The Piece Hall is inviting people to help celebrate its second anniverary of re-opening and Yorkshire Day with an array of family-friendly performances, crafts, games, face painting, talks and workshops.

In the afternoon, the courtyard will be transformed into a free street party for all with tea, cake and tasty treats available to buy as well as live music from the Backchat Brass Band and a vibrant display from Tohr Paniabian Di Bhangra-Dancers.

The second anniversary celebrations continue on Sunday, August 4 with a street festival between 11am and 5pm. The jam-packed day of free entertainment for the whole family will include street theatre, slapstick, circus skills workshops, music and dance by street performers from across the UK and Europe.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall, said she hoped everyne would join in the celebrations: “Since we re-opened on August 1, 2017 on Yorkshire Day, the date has become an important fixture on the Piece Hall calendar. We feel it’s a day to be proud of, not only because it celebrates Yorkshire but just how far we have all come in the last two years.”

The coming weeks will also see a feast of different creative workshops for children as well as a dressing up session and a trail for families to explore The Piece Hall.

From Thursday, August 29 to Sunday, September 1, the courtyard will be transformed into a massive open-air cinema, treating film-lovers to showings of Brased Off, The Greatest Showman, A Star is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody.

And on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14, a team of outdoor theatre specialists will bring Fiers A Cheval for what promises to be a spectacular show.

For more information visit www.the piecehall.co.uk