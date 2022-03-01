Superheroes and sci-fi stars to return to Calderdale for Hali-Con
Hali-Con will be making a return to Halifax this year with more displays, costumes and sci-fi stars.
The event will be taking place on May 14 at Calderdale College.
Halifax's very own Comic-Convention will se actors, film props, activities fir all ages, geeky goods and much more.
Organisers have said that this year's event will be a ticket only event and are available online and will be on sale soon at selected retailers.
These starts are set to appear at Hali-Con
Andy Secombe
Andy is well known in the Star Wars family for portraying Watto the junk yard dealer and trafficker from Mos Espa on Tattoine but you may have also spotted Andy in human form too in the likes of Killing Eve.
Tav MacDougall
Tav played one of the iconic Death Eaters in Harry Potter's Order of the Pheonix.
Jimmy Vee
Organisers are delighted that R2-D2 himself will be joining them for its Halifax show, but there's so much more to Jimmy's catalogue with a host of aliens and bad guys portrayed in Doctor Who most notably the likes of Bannakaffalatta and Graske.
* Support your Halifax Courier by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe