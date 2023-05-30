Victoria Avenue, Elland

Roads across the borough, which have been identified as being in need of surface improvements, will shortly be subject to maintenance, with bitumen and stone chippings applied to the road surface.

This important work seals the road making it more waterproof, improves surface texture and prolongs the life of the road by many years. It is a quick, efficient and economic method of maintenance.

Work is scheduled to start on Wednesday 31 May in Brighouse and continue through until the end of July. However, this type of work is very weather dependent, so could be subject to some short delays.

Mankinholes Bank, Mankinholes

The work is being carried out by the contractor Kiely Bros. who will deliver leaflets to affected residents before the start of work on each site. Advance warning signs will also be put up, giving a two-day window for work to take place, allowing for a little flexibility.

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director – Strategic Infrastructure, Adrian Gill, said: “We’ll soon be starting our annual programme of surface dressing across the borough on roads which have been identified as requiring improvements. This work will also prolong the life of the road surface.

“The works are weather dependent and have been scheduled for summer, when they are hopefully less likely to be subject to weather-related disruption. We’ll be keeping affected residents updated throughout the process and signage will be in place.”

During the surface dressing process, each road will be swept and all ironwork masked over. The road will then be sprayed with bitumen and covered with gritstone chippings which get rolled into the surface. This process will be completed in just a few hours.

Green Lane, Brighouse

In order to ensure that the road is completely covered and sealed, an excess of chippings is used, so motorists are asked to take extra care while the surface beds in. The road will then be swept within the next 48 hours and then another two or three times over the following weeks. Road markings will then be reinstated.

On-street parking won’t be possible whilst the surface dressing is taking place. However, access for vehicles and pedestrians to properties will be available, although potentially subject to short delays.

Road closures to prevent through traffic will be in place for the works on Upper Green Lane, Well Green Lane, Laverock Lane, Lightcliffe Road, Garden Road, Bonegate Road, Finkel Street, Lower Finkel Street, Newton Park and Catherine Slack in Brighouse; Coley Road and Soaper House Lane in Shelf; A649 Birkby Lane in Bailiff Bridge; New Road, Cross Lane, Mankinholes Bank and Lumbutts Road in Mankinholes; and Whitwell Green Lane in Elland.

The full list of roads is:

Upper Green Lane, Brighouse

Well Green Lane, Brighouse

Laverock Lane, Brighouse

Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse

Garden Road, Brighouse

Bonegate Road, Brighouse

Finkel Street, Brighouse

Lower Finkel Street, Brighouse

Newton Park, Brighouse

Catherine Slack, Brighouse

Coach Road, Brighouse

Green Lane, Brighouse

Well Grove, Brighouse

Sefton Drive, Brighouse

Sefton Crescent, Brighouse

Sefton Avenue, Brighouse

Coley Road, Shelf

Soaper House Lane, Shelf

B6114 Saddleworth Road

A649 Birkby Lane, Bailiff Bridge

New Road, Mankinholes

Cross Lane, Mankinholes

Mankinholes Bank, Mankinholes

Lumbutts Road, Lumbutts

Victoria Avenue, Elland

Park Avenue, Elland