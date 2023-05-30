Surface improvements planned to roads in Brighouse, Elland and other areas of Calderdale
Roads across the borough, which have been identified as being in need of surface improvements, will shortly be subject to maintenance, with bitumen and stone chippings applied to the road surface.
This important work seals the road making it more waterproof, improves surface texture and prolongs the life of the road by many years. It is a quick, efficient and economic method of maintenance.
Work is scheduled to start on Wednesday 31 May in Brighouse and continue through until the end of July. However, this type of work is very weather dependent, so could be subject to some short delays.
The work is being carried out by the contractor Kiely Bros. who will deliver leaflets to affected residents before the start of work on each site. Advance warning signs will also be put up, giving a two-day window for work to take place, allowing for a little flexibility.
Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director – Strategic Infrastructure, Adrian Gill, said: “We’ll soon be starting our annual programme of surface dressing across the borough on roads which have been identified as requiring improvements. This work will also prolong the life of the road surface.
“The works are weather dependent and have been scheduled for summer, when they are hopefully less likely to be subject to weather-related disruption. We’ll be keeping affected residents updated throughout the process and signage will be in place.”
During the surface dressing process, each road will be swept and all ironwork masked over. The road will then be sprayed with bitumen and covered with gritstone chippings which get rolled into the surface. This process will be completed in just a few hours.
In order to ensure that the road is completely covered and sealed, an excess of chippings is used, so motorists are asked to take extra care while the surface beds in. The road will then be swept within the next 48 hours and then another two or three times over the following weeks. Road markings will then be reinstated.
On-street parking won’t be possible whilst the surface dressing is taking place. However, access for vehicles and pedestrians to properties will be available, although potentially subject to short delays.
Road closures to prevent through traffic will be in place for the works on Upper Green Lane, Well Green Lane, Laverock Lane, Lightcliffe Road, Garden Road, Bonegate Road, Finkel Street, Lower Finkel Street, Newton Park and Catherine Slack in Brighouse; Coley Road and Soaper House Lane in Shelf; A649 Birkby Lane in Bailiff Bridge; New Road, Cross Lane, Mankinholes Bank and Lumbutts Road in Mankinholes; and Whitwell Green Lane in Elland.
The full list of roads is:
Upper Green Lane, Brighouse
Well Green Lane, Brighouse
Laverock Lane, Brighouse
Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse
Garden Road, Brighouse
Bonegate Road, Brighouse
Finkel Street, Brighouse
Lower Finkel Street, Brighouse
Newton Park, Brighouse
Catherine Slack, Brighouse
Coach Road, Brighouse
Green Lane, Brighouse
Well Grove, Brighouse
Sefton Drive, Brighouse
Sefton Crescent, Brighouse
Sefton Avenue, Brighouse
Coley Road, Shelf
Soaper House Lane, Shelf
B6114 Saddleworth Road
A649 Birkby Lane, Bailiff Bridge
New Road, Mankinholes
Cross Lane, Mankinholes
Mankinholes Bank, Mankinholes
Lumbutts Road, Lumbutts
Victoria Avenue, Elland
Park Avenue, Elland
Whitwell Green Lane, Elland