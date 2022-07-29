Surviving puppy from litter of 11 who were found dumped in woodland is going from strength to strength with rescuer

The pups were found by passersby who were walking through a wooded area off Heath Lane, close to Outlane, Huddersfield, on Monday 20 June when they spotted a rubbish bag and went to investigate.

The finders rushed them to a local vet who checked them all over and estimated that they were just a few hours old and still had their umbilical cords attached.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Sara Jordan collected the pups and took them into RSPCA care while an investigation was launched to find the person responsible.

Tippy

The charity is highlighting this story as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty summer campaign to raise funds to help its rescue teams out on the frontline continue to save animals and to raise awareness about how to stop cruelty to animals for good.

Experienced staff and experts, including a veterinary nurse and staff from RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District branch each fostered a pup. All needed round-the-clock care to be hand reared and Sara also took one of the litter to her South Yorkshire home and named her new addition Tippy.

Heartbreakingly the rest of the litter, believed to be German Shepherd types, had congenital defects or serious infections and all passed away over the following days despite receiving such dedicated care.

RSPCA Inspector Sara Jordan is offering round-the-clock care to the cute vocal puppy called Tippy

One had previously developed breathing difficulties shortly after she was found and a vet decided the kindest thing to do was to put her to sleep to end her suffering.

But Tippy has survived all the odds and is going from strength to strength in the arms of her rescuer and even tried to talk to her new mum (see video).

Sara said: “The puppies required very intense care as they were completely reliant on us, as they would be their mother. But sadly it seems they had some congenital defects or infections which meant despite everyone’s best efforts they could not survive.

“The ray of light is Tippy seems to be doing so well although it has been touch and go.”

"She almost died three times due to urinary infections but each time she was given immediate veterinary treatment and had the fight to pull through.

“She is really gaining a personality now and it was a relief when she opened her eyes at two weeks old”

Tippy, aged five weeks-old, is now enjoying life with Sara’s own pets - seven dogs and six cats and once she is in full health a permanent home will be found for her by the animal welfare charity.

Meanwhile Sara is continuing to investigate and find the person responsible.

She said: “It is so callous to think these vulnerable puppies who were only a few hours old had been dumped like this. I am concerned that their mother is out there and also may require veterinary attention.”