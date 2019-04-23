Take a look at our 21 stunning pictures of Hebden Bridge's annual duck race 2019

The annual event, hosted by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, takes place every Easter Monday saw thousands of yellow ducks race down the river in front of huge crowds. Can you spot anyone in the crowd in our fantastic pictures from the event?

Peter Haigh, with mayor Carol Stow and consort Sean Pert, at the annual Easter Monday Duck Race, Hebden Bridge jpimedia Buy a Photo

Organisers get ready to release the ducks into the river for the annual Easter Monday Duck Race. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Crowds along the river bank in Hebden Bridge jpimedia Buy a Photo

The yellow ducks are set free. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more