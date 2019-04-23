Take a look at our 21 stunning pictures of Hebden Bridge's annual duck race 2019
Hundreds gathered along the riverside in Hebden Bridge for the annual charity duck race.
The annual event, hosted by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, takes place every Easter Monday saw thousands of yellow ducks race down the river in front of huge crowds. Can you spot anyone in the crowd in our fantastic pictures from the event?
Peter Haigh, with mayor Carol Stow and consort Sean Pert, at the annual Easter Monday Duck Race, Hebden Bridge