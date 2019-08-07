Take a look at this £1.75m Calderdale mansion for sale with these 49 pictures and discover its Gentleman Jack links
This is the £1.75 million mansion for sale in Calderdale which boasts nine bedrooms and ten bathrooms and has links to Gentleman Jack.
Thorpe House in Triangle was once owned by the Rawson family and visited by Anne Lister of Shibden Hall. Dating back to 1804, Thorpe House was a former cotton mill owner's mansion. It stands in mature established grounds, set back off the A58, between Triangle and Ripponden, in the heart of this most sought after of residential locations. Take a look around the mansion with these stunning pictures from Daniel and Hirst