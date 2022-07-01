Take a look round creative arts group IOU's hostel in Hebden Bridge

IOU's hostel in Hebden Bridge

Following a significant refurbishment, the new independent Hebden Bridge Hostel opened this April. Run by West Yorkshire-based creative arts organisation and registered charity IOU, the not-for-profit hostel provides inclusive and accessible accommodation for visitors, travellers and artists to stay, create and explore the Calder Valley with an activity programme of art, the outdoors, and health and wellbeing.

The hostel is part of the historic Birchcliffe Centre owned by charity Pennine Heritage and now an expansive conference, exhibition and events venue.

Set close to the Pennine Way and with easy access from the door to the moors and woods of the Upper Valley it is ideal for walkers, runners and cyclists. Recently athletes, organisers and medics for the ultra The Montane Spine Race stayed overnight at the hostel on the first leg of the gruelling endurance race.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IOU's hostel in Hebden Bridge

As an extension of IOU’s studio and gallery at Dean Clough, the hostel provides shared spaces for creative workshops, retreats and group activities - and for artists working with IOU.

Recently contemporary dance collective Feet off the Ground stayed at the hostel during their time developing their work at the IOU studio.

The open day is a chance for Calderdale residents, artists, businesses and community groups to see the new hostel, meet the team, find out more about plans, the space and activities.

The Hostel’s Artists in Residence - Charlotte Mellor Meecham and Bodie Cameron will also be on hand to meet visitors and talk about their creative work before playing DJ sets from 5pm in the hostel to take the day through to evening with light refreshments being served.

IOU's hostel in Hebden Bridge

Over the day there is also an opportunity to visit the new co-working space at the Birchcliffe Centre opening soon by FedUP Studio Lab and find out more about their plans for the exciting shared working space for creatives in Hebden Bridge.