Take a tour around Halifax's newest restaurant True North with this video

True NORTH is bringing luxury dining without the luxury price tag to Halifax.

Previously the Old Viaduct cafe, the stylish restaurant serves laidback breakfasts, leisurely lunches and something special for dinner.

Owners Sarah and Jamie Horsley, at the new True North restaurant, Dean Clough, Halifax.

It is headed by multi-award winning executive chef Mark York, who wants the restaurant to be a space where the whole community can come together.

“We’re trying to create an upmarket restaurant that everyone can afford to come to. We want it to be a place for all occasions, whether that’s a place for celebrating, catch ups with friends or family meals.

“We’ve even created a kids menu that isn’t just your standard chicken nuggets and chips. Every meal comes with fresh vegetables and everything is made in house, from the starters and the deserts to the fresh pasta,” said Mr York.

Mr York has ensured that the menu has stayed true to its northern roots whilst still having an upmarket front.

“We don’t do any of those tiny little plates. We’ve added little twists to northern classics.

“We want to keep the northern feel but lift it up to restaurant standard,” said Mr York.

The eaterie is ran by exectuive directors Jamie and Sarah Horsley, who also run The Arches and the Viaduct theatre.

“Dean Clough is a really exciting place to be. It has the perfect mix of culture and commerce, there’s nowhere quite like it,” said Mrs Horsley.

They hope the restaurant will put Halifax on the foodie map and shine a light on what the north has to offer.

“In every industry there tends to be a London-centric leaning for the best work and I don’t think you have to be in London to be doing the best work. Mark is fantastic and his food is London worthy but we are proud to be here in the North.

The restaurant recieved a shining endorsement from Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith. The celebrity restaurateur posed for a picture with the directors and tweeted: “Really good Brasserie all-day good food in great surroundings”.

The restaurant shares an entrance with the Viaduct Theatre and will be offering a pre-theatre menu before each Viaduct performance.

“We’re looking to have some fun with these, really adding to the experience of Theatre-Goers,” said Mr York.