'Take your litter home' plea to youngsters after laughing gas and broken glass found at Calderdale playing fields

Rastrick Junior Football Club, who used the fields, have urged teens wanting to mark the end of their exams there to take their rubbish home.

"Without sounding like killjoys, we would ask anyone who uses Carr Green to celebrate the end of their exams to respectfully take their litter home with them,” they posted.

"Many thanks to the dog walkers, Carr Green school staff and pupils, parents, coaches, and passers-by who have all worked together to clean the mess in no time.

Broken glass was among the litter found

"It was a mess but community spirit sorted it very quickly in time for Saturday's tournament where thousands of people are expected.”

One resident agreed, saying: “Well said. Those fields are shared by so many of us and appreciated by so many of us. It’s a beautiful place we are lucky to have.”

A laughing gas canister was also found