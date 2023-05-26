'Take your picnic rubbish home' plea from Calderdale fire boss after devastating moor fires

Ahead of what is set to be a sunny bank holiday weekend and half-term holiday, Calderdale District Commander at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Laura Boocock, is asking residents to take their picnic rubbish home and not light disposable barbecues in the countryside.

Her warning comes after Calderdale fire crews were this week called to tackle a fire on Marsden Moor, which has been hit by blazes three times already this year.

Commander Boocock said: “As the warmer weather approaches and we see hot and dry days, we know that people are taking the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful open areas that Calderdale has to offer, including our amazing moorland.

Calderdale firefighters helped tackle this week's blaze on Marsden Moor

“However, this does lead to an increase in incidents in these areas. Many will know that we have spent the last few days tackling a fire on Marsden Moor, with crews from across the county working hard to bring the blaze under control.

"This demonstrates the impact that moorland fires can have and the resources it takes for us to respond to such incidents.

“Over the next few months, our crews will be actively undertaking visits to the local moorlands, nature reserves and areas of natural beauty to engage and educate the public on how to stay safe, avoiding preventable and careless fires which have a devastating impact on the environment and wildlife.

"We are also working with many partner agencies to monitor small incidents and potential incidents across our moorland areas.

Calderdale District Commander Laura Boocock

“Please, if you are heading out, follow the fire bans and restrictions that are in place and be vigilant.

"Moorland fires have a huge impact on the environment and threaten the safety of people animals and property."

Calderdale Council says it is working with the fire service and police to enforce Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) in areas of the countryside to prevent fires.

These orders ban the lighting of fires, barbecues, sky lanterns, the driving of motorbikes, quad bikes or any other motorised vehicle and anything else that causes a fire risk. Failure to comply is a criminal offence.

Orders banning the lighting of barbecues will be enforced

Calderdale Council’s Leader, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “It’s so important that we do all we can to protect our distinctive environment, our wildlife and their precious habitats, which are destroyed by these preventable fires.”

Residents are being urged to clear up and take rubbish home after picnics, especially glass bottles. Not only can they hurt people and animals, but they can magnify the sun’s rays and start a fire

Never throw lighted cigarette ends onto the ground, or out of the window of vehicles or trains. Always ensure that they are completely extinguished and disposed of responsibly.

Never be tempted to light a fire in the countryside and only barbecue in authorised areas

