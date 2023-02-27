Sophie and Chris Foster and their sons Frederick, Harry and Arthur run Valley Pizza on Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd.

They say they are delighted to have been able to open a business from a building which was left empty after the floods.

The couple were trained by Marco Fuso – a multi-award winning pizza chef with over 25 years experience whose accolades include the UK’s best pizza chef and the prize for the UK’s best Margherita pizza.

The Foster Family-run business Valley Pizza in Mytholmroyd. Pictured are Chris, Arthur, Frederick, Sophie and Harry

They opened the pizzeria at the end of last April and have been “blown away” by the feedback they have received.

"The reaction from the community and the other nearby shops and restaurants has been fantastic,” said Chris.

"People have been very supportive and pleased to see a new business in Mytholmroyd after the closures after the floods.

"We're blown away by only having five star reviews on Google so far.”

Sophie Foster in the kitchen of Valley Pizza, Mytholmroyd.

Sophie, who used to be a teaching assistant, is the main chef and is helped by Chris - who also has a job in IT - and their three boys, aged 17, 14 and 12.

Their Neapolitan-style pizza can be ordered to eat in or take away and is prepared following traditional Italian methods.

"All our dough is made the day before using a process the Italian’s call a biga and is matured overnight before being hand balled and stretched,” said Chris.

"Our pizza is cooked in special Italian ovens at very high temperatures, as is the tradition for Neapolitan pizza, meaning they cook in around 90 seconds.

The Foster Family who run Valley Pizza in Mytholmroyd. Pictured are Frederick, Arthur, Sophie, Chris, Arthur and Harry

"We are a true family business. My wife is the chef of the restaurant and the elder two of our three boys both work at the restaurant. Our youngest can often be found in the restaurant having pizza for his tea after attending Calder High.

"My wife and one of our boys are always there whenever our business is open and I look after the website.

"We are very happy to have had the opportunity to open a business in our local community and to bring a location back to life after the devastating floods.”

For more information visit https://www.valleypizzaonline.com/

