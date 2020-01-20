Talk on the Dukes at Halifax Minster as part of Holocaust Memorial Day

Colonel Nick Borwell will be giving a short talk in Halifax Minster as part of Holocaust Memorial Day.

The talk will be about the part the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment played in protecting the Bosnians of Gorazde from the Serbian Army during the Yugoslavian Civil War of 1994.

Essentially they prevented a similar massacre/ethnic cleansing of the Bosnians by Ratko Vladic’s Serbian Army to that which the Bosnians had suffered at the Serb’s hands in Tusla and Srebrinica.

The Service is at 6pm on Monday, January 27, in Halifax Minster. Former Dukes are being invited to attend.

Colonel Borwell left the British Army as a Colonel in 2005 having serveda full career in the Infantry and as a staff officer.

He was commissioned into the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment and went on to command it from 1999-2002.

His service took him across the globe and through a number of adventures.

Along the way he collected an OBE (Kosovo), two Mentions in Despatches (Northern Ireland and Bosnia) and a United States Commanding General’s Commendation (Afghanistan).