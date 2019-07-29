Tasty treats and wonderful produce were on offer at Brighouse Artisan Market
Crowds flocked to Brighouse town centre at the weekend to enjoy a range of tasty treats and a look at local produce at this month's Artisan Market.
Here are some great pictures that were taken at the monthly Brighouse event. The next Artisan Market will take place in the town centre on Sunday, August 25.
1. Artisan Market
The markets take place on the last Sunday of the month up to November
jpimedia
2. Artisan market
Visitors could browse a range of local produce at the Brighouse event
jpimedia
3. Artisan Market
A range of local traders shared their produce with visitors
jpimedia
4. Artisan Market
The event is a celebration of locally produced food and crafts
jpimedia
View more