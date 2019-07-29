Tasty treats and wonderful produce were on offer at Brighouse Artisan Market

Here are some great pictures that were taken at the monthly Brighouse event. The next Artisan Market will take place in the town centre on Sunday, August 25.

1. Artisan Market The markets take place on the last Sunday of the month up to November jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Artisan market Visitors could browse a range of local produce at the Brighouse event jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Artisan Market A range of local traders shared their produce with visitors jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Artisan Market The event is a celebration of locally produced food and crafts jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more