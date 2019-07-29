Brighouse Artisan Market

Tasty treats and wonderful produce were on offer at Brighouse Artisan Market

Crowds flocked to Brighouse town centre at the weekend to enjoy a range of tasty treats and a look at local produce at this month's Artisan Market.

Here are some great pictures that were taken at the monthly Brighouse event. The next Artisan Market will take place in the town centre on Sunday, August 25.

The markets take place on the last Sunday of the month up to November

1. Artisan Market

The markets take place on the last Sunday of the month up to November
Visitors could browse a range of local produce at the Brighouse event

2. Artisan market

Visitors could browse a range of local produce at the Brighouse event
A range of local traders shared their produce with visitors

3. Artisan Market

A range of local traders shared their produce with visitors
The event is a celebration of locally produced food and crafts

4. Artisan Market

The event is a celebration of locally produced food and crafts
