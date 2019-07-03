Tasty treats for visitors to Halifax Food and Drink Festival

There were some glorious smells filling the air when Halifax Food and Drink Festival returned at the weekend.

There were some glorious smells filling the air when Halifax Food and Drink Festival returned at the weekend. The streets were full of stalls selling all kinds of tasty treats and delicious delicacies as well as the chance to enjoy balloon modelling, face painting, cookery demonstrations and shows from some comedy chefs. Pictured at the event are: Dzhelil Kyamil, left, and Ecaterina Barbaneagra.