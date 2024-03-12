Team from local brand Thermarmour sleep outdoors to raise funds for homeless charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gathering at the historic Dean Clough mill, forty-three fundraisers from the local community came together for one night to experience the harsh reality of sleeping rough. Among them, the Thermarmour team raised an impressive £2,500, contributing to the collective fundraising effort which has amassed £10,000 so far. Should this event reach its £20,000 target, it will allow Happy Days to continue running their services, such as the Winter Shelter, the community supermarket and the free café, and ideally to extend support beyond the typical seasonal closure in March.

As well as sleeping out in solidarity and donating hypothermia prevention blankets to the charity, Thermarmour staff distributed warm hats and emergency blankets to all participants, to help protect from the cold temperatures overnight. The unforgiving 2-degrees, relentless traffic noise, hard ground and biting wind meant sleepless nights for many participants, demonstrating the harsh realities faced by the homeless community in Calderdale. For some participants, this wasn't their first time participating in the Big Sleepout - their dedication highlights the urgent need for collective action to address homelessness and its underlying causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HappyDays UK express their gratitude for the ongoing support of the community and encourages further donations to sustain their essential work.

Fundraisers at the Big Sleepout 2024

With very limited funding from local government, the charity relies on the generosity of individuals and businesses like Thermarmour to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those experiencing homelessness.